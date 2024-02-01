Eastbourne RNLI lifeboat launched to help with ‘incident’ in the water
A lifeboat was launched at 12.25pm on Wednesday, January 31, with a crew on board to help assist local coastguards as well as the police.
In addition, coastguard helicopter 163 was also on call at the incident on the water
With the volunteer crew navigating choppy waters, volunteers were stood down and returned to station after assisting with the police and the coastguard.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Eastbourne RNLI said: “Our volunteer crew were requested to launch on service at 12.25pm on January 31 to assist with an incident. They launched the D class Inshore lifeboat 'David H'
"The crew made their way to scene in choppy sea conditions and worked closely with coastguard helicopter 163, local coastguards and police before being stood down and returning to station.
"No further details to follow.”