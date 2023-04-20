Eastbourne RNLI have announced that it has welcomed a new lifeboat at its station.

The new D Class Inshore Lifeboat, named ‘The David H’ has replaced the outgoing ‘Lawrence and Percy Hobbs’ vessel which had served the station for the last twelve years.

The D Class vessels are specifically designed to operate closer to shore than other larger all-weather lifeboats.

The vessel is also highly maneuverable, making it ideal for operations on Eastbourne’s shore.

The RNLI spoker of their pride of their new vessel and hoped that the new lifeboat would continue help them in their mission to ‘Save Lives at Sea’.

In a statement Eastbourne RNLI said: “Last week Eastbourne RNLI were proud to receive our brand new D Class Inshore Lifeboat on station.

“'The David H' D876 replaces 'The Lawrence and Percy Hobbs' D744.

“D744 has served Eastbourne Lifeboat Station very well over the last 12 years Saving Lives at Sea.”

