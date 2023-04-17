Edit Account-Sign Out
Eastbourne RNLI volunteers help resuscitate two-year-old

Father and son volunteers from Eastbourne’s RNLI were called into action to help save a two-year old child in peril.

By Sam Pole
Published 17th Apr 2023, 11:18 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 11:19 BST

After receiving reports that someone wasn’t breathing on the beach, Mark and David Sawyer made their way and ,on arrival, found the casualty to be a two-year-old child.

The father and son duo were informed of the incident as they were leaving the lifeboat station at Sovereign Harbour where they had been only by chance following a day out together.

David was first on scene, followed by Coxswain Mark who took over CPR, and after a short time managed to get the casualty breathing again and then into the recovery position, maintaining breathing until paramedics arrived on scene.

Two of Eastbourne RNLI's volunteers were called into action on Saturday, April 8 to help save a two-year old child in peril.

Mark said: “RNLI volunteers spend countless hours training for various scenarios including casualty care, and we were able to put this training into action on that afternoon.

"We hope the casualty makes a full recovery and our thoughts and good wishes are with them and their family.”

Eastbourne RNLI 's Mark and David Sawyer in uniform
