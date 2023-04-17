Father and son volunteers from Eastbourne’s RNLI were called into action to help save a two-year old child in peril.

After receiving reports that someone wasn’t breathing on the beach, Mark and David Sawyer made their way and ,on arrival, found the casualty to be a two-year-old child.

The father and son duo were informed of the incident as they were leaving the lifeboat station at Sovereign Harbour where they had been only by chance following a day out together.

David was first on scene, followed by Coxswain Mark who took over CPR, and after a short time managed to get the casualty breathing again and then into the recovery position, maintaining breathing until paramedics arrived on scene.

Mark said: “RNLI volunteers spend countless hours training for various scenarios including casualty care, and we were able to put this training into action on that afternoon.

"We hope the casualty makes a full recovery and our thoughts and good wishes are with them and their family.”