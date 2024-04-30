Eastbourne RNLI volunteers help two water craft which suffered mechanical issue

On Monday, April 29 at 5.55pm Eastbourne RNLI’s Inshore Lifeboat (ILB) was launched to help the HM Coastguard after they had received a call for help near Holywell.

The RNLI reported that two personal water craft (PWC) had run into difficulty south of Holywell after one craft had experienced a mechanical issue, with one craft without any power, the second attempted to tow to a place of safety, however the tow rope was sucked into the jet intake, this disabled the second craft meaning they could no longer continue and requested the assistance from the volunteer crew.