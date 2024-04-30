Eastbourne RNLI volunteers help two water craft which suffered mechanical issue
and live on Freeview channel 276
On Monday, April 29 at 5.55pm Eastbourne RNLI’s Inshore Lifeboat (ILB) was launched to help the HM Coastguard after they had received a call for help near Holywell.
The RNLI reported that two personal water craft (PWC) had run into difficulty south of Holywell after one craft had experienced a mechanical issue, with one craft without any power, the second attempted to tow to a place of safety, however the tow rope was sucked into the jet intake, this disabled the second craft meaning they could no longer continue and requested the assistance from the volunteer crew.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Eastbourne RNLI said: "The decision was made to place both PWC's under tow and return to the safety of Sovereign Harbour.
"After an hour and ten minutes of towing both casualties were safely moored inside the marina.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.