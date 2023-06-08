Eastbourne RNLI welcomed the Worshipful Master of the Royal Sovereign Light Lodge 6630 from Bexhill to receive a donation from the lodge’s St George’s Day event.

Royal Sovereign Light Lodge 6630, a masonic lodge, raised £1,250 in a St George’s Day celebration at the lodge which included a dinner and a raffle to help raise money for the RNLI.

A spokesperson for Eastbourne’s RNLI said: “We recently had the honour of welcoming The Worshipful Master of The Royal Sovereign Light Lodge 6630 to our Lifeboat Station.

“Coxswain Mark and our Treasurer Keith Stevens were presented with a magnificent donation of £1,250 that was raised at their recent St George's Day event.

The Coxswain of Eastbourne Lifeboat Mark(right) welcomed the The Worshipful Master of the Royal Sovereign Light Lodge 6630 following a donation

“Thank you to everyone at Royal Sovereign Light Lodge for their generosity it really means a lot to us at Eastbourne RNLI and will help us to continue Saving Lives at Sea.