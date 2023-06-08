NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office issues yellow heat warning as temperatures set to soar
Two children in life-threatening condition after knife attack
14-year-old who died following ‘isolated incident’ at school is named
Green Party’s only MP to stand down at next election
Update on Pope Francis’ health after emergency three-hour operation
Travellers to New York issued urgent warning over flight delays

Eastbourne RNLI welcome Bexhill Masonic Lodge to receive donation

Eastbourne RNLI welcomed the Worshipful Master of the Royal Sovereign Light Lodge 6630 from Bexhill to receive a donation from the lodge’s St George’s Day event.
By Sam Pole
Published 8th Jun 2023, 08:05 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 08:06 BST

Royal Sovereign Light Lodge 6630, a masonic lodge, raised £1,250 in a St George’s Day celebration at the lodge which included a dinner and a raffle to help raise money for the RNLI.

A spokesperson for Eastbourne’s RNLI said: “We recently had the honour of welcoming The Worshipful Master of The Royal Sovereign Light Lodge 6630 to our Lifeboat Station.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Coxswain Mark and our Treasurer Keith Stevens were presented with a magnificent donation of £1,250 that was raised at their recent St George's Day event.

Most Popular
The Coxswain of Eastbourne Lifeboat Mark(right) welcomed the The Worshipful Master of the Royal Sovereign Light Lodge 6630 following a donationThe Coxswain of Eastbourne Lifeboat Mark(right) welcomed the The Worshipful Master of the Royal Sovereign Light Lodge 6630 following a donation
The Coxswain of Eastbourne Lifeboat Mark(right) welcomed the The Worshipful Master of the Royal Sovereign Light Lodge 6630 following a donation

“Thank you to everyone at Royal Sovereign Light Lodge for their generosity it really means a lot to us at Eastbourne RNLI and will help us to continue Saving Lives at Sea.

“The Worshipful Master has kindly chosen Eastbourne RNLI as his charity.”

Related topics:Eastbourne RNLIBexhill