Royal Sovereign Light Lodge 6630, a masonic lodge, raised £1,250 in a St George’s Day celebration at the lodge which included a dinner and a raffle to help raise money for the RNLI.
A spokesperson for Eastbourne’s RNLI said: “We recently had the honour of welcoming The Worshipful Master of The Royal Sovereign Light Lodge 6630 to our Lifeboat Station.
“Coxswain Mark and our Treasurer Keith Stevens were presented with a magnificent donation of £1,250 that was raised at their recent St George's Day event.
“Thank you to everyone at Royal Sovereign Light Lodge for their generosity it really means a lot to us at Eastbourne RNLI and will help us to continue Saving Lives at Sea.
“The Worshipful Master has kindly chosen Eastbourne RNLI as his charity.”