Eastbourne RNLI welcomes three new babies to volunteer family in space of one month

Hunter, Arthur and Frankie were all born within a month of each other. All three of their fathers are long-standing volunteers of Eastbourne RNLI.

The proud fathers introduced their newborns to their volunteer colleagues ahead of the weekly training session. The station was abuzz with positive energy and well wishes for them and their families as they start their new and exciting chapters. After a quick hello/cuddle and cup of tea, the family members left the crew to conduct their weekly training on the lifeboats.

Eastbourne lifeboat station has always had a great sense of family and many members have been volunteering for over half of their lives, with other family members following in their footsteps.

On Sunday, February 5, Eastbourne RNLI was pleasantly surprised to welcome three new members to its lifeboat family. Picture: Eastbourne RNLI

Mick, a firefighter, has been volunteering with the RNLI for the past 14 years. He said he ‘loves being on the water’ and was ‘inspired to join from a young age after watching a rescue take place under the local pier’. Mick’s brother James also supports Eastbourne RNLI as the station’s Mechanical Coxswain.

Alex is a first-time father and has been volunteer crew at Eastbourne for 13 years. He is a qualified helm of the station’s D-class lifeboat David H. Alex has always enjoyed being at sea. Having started sailing at a young age he was introduced to the RNLI through his local sailing club and has never looked back.

Alex enjoys helping people, describing Eastbourne RNLI as ‘a really close-knit crew that have a good time together, but who, when needed, apply their training to do whatever is required time and time again.’

Brandon, who has been a volunteer for seven years, says, ‘the RNLI has positively changed my life and given me a sense of purpose’. From a young age, he was determined to be part of the lifeboat crews who help save lives at sea. Today, he is part of the family of volunteers inspiring future generations.