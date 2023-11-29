BREAKING

Eastbourne Rotary Club set to close after 13 years

A Rotary Club in Eastbourne which has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for charity is closing after 13 years.
Members of the Rotary Club of Sovereign Harbour have announced their ‘very sad and reluctant decision’ to close the club at the end of the year.

The club has been in action for more than a decade and has raised more than £320,000 for charity.

In a statement on social media, a spokesperson for the club said: “ Our members have always been focussed on raising funds for local charities and organisations.

Members of the Sovereign Harbour Rotary Club visiting Eastbourne RNLI. Photo: UGCMembers of the Sovereign Harbour Rotary Club visiting Eastbourne RNLI. Photo: UGC
“To this end we have exceeded £320,000 in charitable donations. In the main this has been collected due to the kindness and generosity of residents in Eastbourne and Sovereign Harbour.

"Without you our club and the work of the charities we support would have been much diminished.”

It has been confirmed that some members of the club will continue their work as independent members of Rotary.

