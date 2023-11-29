Eastbourne Rotary Club set to close after 13 years
and live on Freeview channel 276
Members of the Rotary Club of Sovereign Harbour have announced their ‘very sad and reluctant decision’ to close the club at the end of the year.
The club has been in action for more than a decade and has raised more than £320,000 for charity.
In a statement on social media, a spokesperson for the club said: “ Our members have always been focussed on raising funds for local charities and organisations.
“To this end we have exceeded £320,000 in charitable donations. In the main this has been collected due to the kindness and generosity of residents in Eastbourne and Sovereign Harbour.
"Without you our club and the work of the charities we support would have been much diminished.”
It has been confirmed that some members of the club will continue their work as independent members of Rotary.