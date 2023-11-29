A Rotary Club in Eastbourne which has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for charity is closing after 13 years.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Members of the Rotary Club of Sovereign Harbour have announced their ‘very sad and reluctant decision’ to close the club at the end of the year.

The club has been in action for more than a decade and has raised more than £320,000 for charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement on social media, a spokesperson for the club said: “ Our members have always been focussed on raising funds for local charities and organisations.

Members of the Sovereign Harbour Rotary Club visiting Eastbourne RNLI. Photo: UGC

“To this end we have exceeded £320,000 in charitable donations. In the main this has been collected due to the kindness and generosity of residents in Eastbourne and Sovereign Harbour.

"Without you our club and the work of the charities we support would have been much diminished.”