An Eastbourne school has been identified by the government as having RAAC concrete.

It said Langney Primary Academy in Chailey Close is one of the school affected, although all students are receiving face-to-face learning on-site or nearby.

In a message sent to parents they were told that a survey of the school's buildings was undertaken by a surveyor in February 2023 and RAAC was identified in the ‘cantilever/overhang’ parts of some of the buildings.

The message adds that this was reported to the Department for Education (DfE) and at that stage the school, which had its first day of term on Tuesday, September 6, was assured that it could remain open.

It continues: "Our trust estates team have been, and continue to be, in regular communication with the DfE regarding action to take. Following the recent government announcement regarding RAAC we met with the DfE last Friday to discuss action to take and mitigations that could be put in place. We have been working hard to ensure full safety underneath the overhanging RAAC.

"On Friday evening we secured mitigating services including scaffolding and props to go up over the weekend in all RAAC areas. This means that any existing RAAC that could come loose would not fall down. We have risk assessed the whole site and we are very please that we can open as planned tomorrow. There is no concern regarding the inside of our buildings and no issue with staff and children being inside the classrooms. This has been a remarkably swift turnaround when we hear of other school's situations up and down the county.

"Our trust has fully prioritised safety and ensured that our children miss no more crucial learning time. We can all be very thankful to our Swale estates team who have been so dependable and supportive throughout."

Parents were told to reassure their children that the school is safe and they will need to be 'sensible' moving into the site.

The message continues: "There will be a long term plan to replace roofs that have RAAC around the outside."

Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell said: “Langney Primary School has been aware of a RAAC issue since 2022 and its plans to remove it are well advanced. Due to the change in government advice over the summer, Langney has now accelerated those plans.

“Contractors were at the school on Friday [September 1] and the weekend to erect scaffolding and structural support in order for pupils to return on the first day of term. The school now has a dedicated DfE caseworker who met with the head on Friday following the government announcement. I was in contact with the head last week and met with him on Monday [September 4] in order to be certain the school has all the support it needs.

“I very much want to thank the head and Swale Academies Trust for how proactive they have been and for all the hard work they have undertaken over the weekend to allow the school to open safely and fully on the first day of term, with no lost learning time.”

Eastbourne’s Liberal Democrat parliamentary spokesperson Josh Babarinde said: “On learning this news, my council colleagues and I have immediately written to the headteacher to ask what support is needed to protect the safety and education of pupils and staff at Langney Primary Academy.

“Having been to school locally myself, it is especially appalling that years of underinvestment in our schools by this Conservative government have put local pupils’ and staff’s safety at risk.

“The government and the Conservative MPs who follow it must make step up immediately and provide all the resources need to protect the safety and education of the Langney Primary community, without delay.”

Concerns had been raised around the lightweight building material Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC), which was used from the 1950s-1990s, as it is prone to collapse.

As of August 30, 156 'settings' were confirmed to have RAACon-site, 52 have mitigations in place, and 104 are putting mitigations in place.

At the start of the month East Sussex County Council confirmed that one school in the county had the unsafe concrete and an '‘urgent inspection of the site' would take place.

