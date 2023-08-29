Eastbourne schoolboy walks a mile a day throughout summer holidays for charities

An Eastbourne schoolboy has been walking a mile a day throughout the school summer holidays to help raise money for two charities.

Ethan Long has walked a mile with his mum Charlotte and his dog Shadow every day throughout the holidays to help raise money for the Children with Cancer Fund as well as Eastbourne’s RNLI and has currently raised £345.

Charlotte said: “Ethan is autistic and struggles with anxiety. In a bid to give him a positive focus for the summer holidays and to try and boost his self-esteem we’ve taken on a challenge to run, jog, walk or parkour his way around a mile every day until the new school year starts.

“He has decided that he would like to use this activity as a way to help others too and would love to raise money for two charities of his choice: the brilliant, local Children With Cancer Fund in Polegate and the RNLI as he thinks they both do amazing work.

“Too many people are still drowning. More than ever we need the RNLI’s help. As a charity, the RNLI depends on our donations so it can go on saving lives and keeping us and our loved ones safe.