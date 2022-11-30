Eastbourne schoolgirl wins national singing competition

An 11-year-old girl from Eastbourne has won a national singing competition.

Millie Barycza won the ‘2022 Vocal Star Unsigned Under 18’ competition. The organisers, Vocal Star, posted on Facebook: “Millie has been exceptional throughout the competition, showing flawless control and conviction of her songs and outstanding presence and we all wish her the very best for the future.”

Natalia Barycza, Millie’s mum, said she saw the competition in July and Millie signed up and sent in a video of her singing. A few weeks later Millie got invited to the next stage where she had to send in another video singing which got her another positive reply.

Natalia said: “There was a thousands of contestants from all around the UK and Millie went all the way to the finals together with another four. The finals were live on YouTube on the November 27 and with the judges decision, Millie won! Millie was tremendously happy and I'm very proud of her.”

Millie performed ‘Tightrope’ from The Greatest Showman, and Tom Odell’s ‘Another Love’. She’s won £500 and prizes sponsored by Vocal Star.

The schoolgirl has been singing since she was four and attends regular lessons. Not only this, she also does musical theatre, is learning to play the guitar and piano, and takes part in dance competitions with The Performance Factory.

Natalia said: “Music is her passion, and she is working hard every day to achieve more. Millie would like to thank everyone who watched the live and who sent all the lovely messages.”

