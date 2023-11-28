Eastbourne schools and performers fundraise for mayor's charities at sold-out event

Local schools and organisations took part in a sold-out fundraiser at All Saints Chapel, in Eastbourne, in aid of two charities.

An evening full of performances helped to raise funds for mayor Candy Vaughan’s charities Band Of Brothers and The Old Bank Wellbeing on Saturday, November 18.

Pupils from Motcombe School Choir, Ratton School, Cavendish School and Shining Stars Academy all took to the stage throughout the night, alongside the Seaside Singers and Eastbourne Mencap who provided peformances from Thriller, Grease and Ghostbusters.

Hollie Poole and Jade Powers also performed solo acts to the sold-out audience, which included Councillor Vaughan and MP Caroline Ansell.

The event was organised by community fundraisers Don and Abby McPhee.

Don said: “It was a truly wonderful evening with so many outstanding performers.

"The atmosphere in this magnificent venue was amazing with a sold out audience.”

1 . All Saints Chapel fundraiser Fundraiser for the Mayor's charities. Photo: Don McPhee

2 . All Saints Chapel fundraiser Fundraiser for the Mayor's charities. Photo: Don McPhee

3 . All Saints Chapel fundraiser Fundraiser for the Mayor's charities. Photo: Don McPhee

4 . All Saints Chapel fundraiser Fundraiser for the Mayor's charities. Photo: Don McPhee