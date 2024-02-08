Eastbourne Sightseeing scenic buses to be taken over by Brighton and Hove Buses
Eastbourne Sightseeing, an operator of scenic bus tours of Eastbourne, Beachy Head, Birling Gap, and surrounding areas is joining the team at Brighton & Hove Buses where the company currently operate scenic tours and routes in the East Sussex area on March 29.
These include Brighton City Sightseeing, Coaster, Regency, Breeze, 11X and 13X and are in addition to operating high frequency services across the wider area of Sussex and Kent.
Eastbourne Sightseeing owns nine open-top vehicles, used seasonally to provide popular tours along the seafront, around Eastbourne’s streets and into the South Downs National Park. The business is situated at Broyle Farm in Ringmer, near Lewes where the buses will remain for this service going forwards. Employees at this location will continue to be based at the Broyle Farm depot and form part of the wider Brighton & Hove Buses team.
Ed Wills, Managing Director, Brighton & Hove Buses, said: “Eastbourne Sightseeing is a great operator offering terrific tours in one of the most scenic parts of the South Coast. I look forward to welcoming on board our new colleagues, investing in the business, and looking at opportunities for expansion.”
David Mulpeter, Managing Director of Seven Sisters Bus & Coach, owner of Eastbourne Sightseeing, said: “I’m delighted to see the Eastbourne Sightseeing service join Brighton & Hove Buses. We’re incredibly proud of the success of this open top route over the last few years and I have every confidence that the team at Brighton & Hove Buses will continue building and developing the service for the future”.