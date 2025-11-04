Eastbourne Silver Band hosts 14th annual Remembrance Concert

The concert was held at the Our Lady of Ransom Church on Sunday, November 2.

The afternoon provided a ‘poignant journey through the closing chapters of the war and the subsequent efforts to maintain peace’.

Organised and performed by the Eastbourne Silver Band, the concert drew a packed church and included the Deputy Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex, the Mayor of Eastbourne, town councillors and representatives from the police, fire service and St John Ambulance.

The event began with the traditional parading of some of his Majesty’s Forces’ standards and the Torch of Remembrance.

Keith Marshall, admin secretary for Eastbourne Silver Band, said: “The band expertly wove suitable accompaniments around narratives detailing the intense last days of World War ll in Europe, the triumphal relief of VE Day, the fierce continuation of the war in the Pacific, the joy of VJ Day and the lasting commitment required to counter continued national threats.

"A deeply moving moment in the programme saw a native of war-torn Ukraine step forward to sing the Ukrainian National Anthem. Her powerful rendition, following a truly haunting violin arrangement of ‘Melody’, bringing a moment of quiet atmosphere to the packed church.

"The afternoon concluded with the traditional period of remembrance and reflection. This included a reciting of the exhortation, the evocative calls of the Last Post and Reveille, and the essential two minutes silence. Following the recital of the Kohima Epitaph the commitment to future generations was solemnly sealed by the passing of the Torch of Remembrance from a representative of the old guard to young cadets from St Catherine’s College Army Cadets.

“After the playing of a brass band arrangement of ‘Sunset’ the Torch and Standards departed to the well-known march ‘The Middy’.

“Those attending the concert were then invited to continue their fellowship and reflection with light refreshments in the church hall.

“Whilst the concert was a free event a voluntary collection was taken, with all proceeds being shared between Eastbourne District Veterans, giving support of ex service personnel, and Brass Band Aid for Ukraine, providing domestic support to the country’s civilian population.”

