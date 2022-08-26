Eastbourne society celebrates its 75th birthday
A lecture society in Eastbourne is celebrating 75 years of talks.
Eastbourne Ashridge Circle is thought to be one of Britain’s largest lecture societies with around 1,700 members, according to its website. It is a not-for-profit organisation run by volunteers.
Ashridge has been presenting a programme of talks by top speakers every year since 1947.
The new programme features former chief secretary to the treasury Michael Portillo, as well as the ‘first lady’ of Fleet Street, Eve Pollard.
To mark the centenary of his death, there will be a special account of local hero, Sir Ernest Shackleton. He was an Anglo-Irish explorer who led three British expeditions to the Antarctic. He was one of the principal figures of the period known as the ‘Heroic Age of Antarctic Exploration’.
Talks restart next month at the Congress Theatre on Monday evenings.
One season as a member costs £26 which gives you access to all the talks.
Go to www.eastbourne-ashridge-circle.org.uk for more information.