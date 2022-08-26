Eastbourne society celebrates its 75th birthday

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eastbourne Ashridge Circle is thought to be one of Britain’s largest lecture societies with around 1,700 members, according to its website. It is a not-for-profit organisation run by volunteers.

Ashridge has been presenting a programme of talks by top speakers every year since 1947.

The new programme features former chief secretary to the treasury Michael Portillo, as well as the ‘first lady’ of Fleet Street, Eve Pollard.

Eastbourne Ashridge Circle that is about to start its 75th season of lectures (photo from Eastbourne Borough Council)

To mark the centenary of his death, there will be a special account of local hero, Sir Ernest Shackleton. He was an Anglo-Irish explorer who led three British expeditions to the Antarctic. He was one of the principal figures of the period known as the ‘Heroic Age of Antarctic Exploration’.

Talks restart next month at the Congress Theatre on Monday evenings.

One season as a member costs £26 which gives you access to all the talks.