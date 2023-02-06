​Eastbourne solicitors firm Hart Reade LLP have raised £1,245.30 to help support the Eastbourne Dementia Alliance.

As a charity, the Eastbourne Dementia Action Alliance (EDAA) is reliant upon donations to support its objectives of helping people living with dementia locally and working alongside other organisations to improve their services to those living with dementia and their families.

This was a wonderful boost for the charity as it says the monies raised will help it work towards its aim of helping Eastbourne become a more dementia inclusive community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexandra Funnell of Hart Reade said: “Taking part in fundraising for EDAA has been especially dear to our hearts, with several of our staff members closely affected by dementia in their families. We were happy to support this charity and are proud of the funds we raised, knowing it will go to those who need it most.”

Left to right: Brenda Ticehurst, Alexandra Funnell , Stephen Lloyd and Lynn Heaton.

EDAA Trustee, Stephen Lloyd, added: “On behalf of all the Trustees at the EDAA, I am delighted to accept this kind donation from Hart Reade. It was a privilege for the charity that they chose us as their Charity of the Year in 2022. Our core objective is to make it just that little bit easier for those living with dementia and their families to know where to go in times of need. Such generosity helps us to continue providing this much needed service.”