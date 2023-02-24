Edit Account-Sign Out
Eastbourne students walk out of school in protest due to 'medieval' toilet policies

Some students at a school in Eastbourne have walked out in protest over limited access to the toilets, according to a grandparent.

By Jacob Panons
1 hour ago
Updated 24th Feb 2023, 2:59pm

The grandmother, who has a grandchild at the school, said some students at The Eastbourne Academy in Brodrick Road have walked out today (Friday, February 24) as they are not allowed to use the toilets during class.

The toilet policies have been in place for ‘some time’, she added.

She said: “It is absolutely horrific that a school can do this to children of that age.

The Eastbourne Academy. Picture from Google Maps

"Seriously, this cannot be right. We have all been to school and I have never heard of anything like it.”

The grandparent described the policies as ‘disgusting’ and ‘medieval’.

They added: “I am so angry and disgusted. This isn’t right on any level.”

The Eastbourne Academy, which teaches years seven to 11, was contacted for more information but chose not to comment.