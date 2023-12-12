Eastbourne teacher banned from classrooms after 'sexually motivated' relationship with child

An Eastbourne teacher who had a ‘sexually motivated’ relationship with a child has been banned for life from classrooms in England.

The ban was imposed on Christopher Reene, 48, who taught at Ratton School Academy Trust, after he ‘developed an inappropriate relationship’ with a child, according to the Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA).

The child, whose sex has not been revealed, was not a pupil at the school.

A TRA disciplinary panel found that Mr Reene had sent ‘inappropriate messages’ to the child, including a topless photograph and the use of the ‘heart’ emoji, from the end of 2019 to September 2020. He also sent gifts and money to the value of about £700 to the child, the panel found.

An Eastbourne teacher who had a ‘sexually motivated’ relationship with a child has been banned for life from classrooms in England. Photo: TRA

Sarah Buxcey, decision maker for TRA, said: “The panel found that Mr Reene’s behaviour in his communications with ‘Child A’ was sexually motivated.

"Whilst the panel was mindful that the police did not take any further action in respect of this matter, the panel determined that the conduct as found proven could potentially amount to sexual misconduct involving a child.”

The panel also found that Mr Reene’s conduct ‘fell significantly short of the standards expected’ of his profession, and that a permanent ban was necessary to ‘maintain public confidence in the teaching profession’.

Ms Buxcey added: “Mr Christopher Reene is prohibited from teaching indefinitely and cannot teach in any school, sixth form college, relevant youth accommodation or children’s home in England.