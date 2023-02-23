A 16-year-old boy from Eastbourne needs life-saving treatment in France.

Jake Whillock started feeling unwell in December 2021 where he randomly started being sick. At first the tests came back all clear, but as the problem progressed further tests were done and in June 2022 doctors found a rare brain tumour.

Jake was quickly sent to the Royal Marsden in Sutton to start the process of medication after scans and observation. Then he started radiotherapy and chemotherapy, travelling to London daily.

A scan in January this year showed that the tumour had shrunk but a second tumour had appeared and treatment for the first tumour had stopped working.

Eastbourne teen needs life-saving treatment: ‘I keep fighting and I am looking towards my future’

A family spokesperson said: “This news was devastating for all the family and particularly for Jake. Jake is just like any other teenager, he is the eldest of five, and through all his treatment and illness he has remained positive, continuing to go to school, studying for his GCSEs, and talking about his future. This latest diagnosis has hit him hard and the family has rallied round to support him.”

Due to the nature of the tumour, the treatment Jake needs isn’t available in the UK so a fundraiser has been set up to pay for treatment in France.

Sandie Buckland, Jake’s mum, said: “Jake is currently doing well, he feels tired but otherwise he is feeling better than he has done in a while. I am feeling a little bit lost as to what to do for the best. I just want to help my boy receive the care that's best for with the least amount of stress and side affects as possible.”

Jake said: “Although there are times I feel I may not win the battle, I keep fighting and I am looking towards my future. I have applied and been accepted into a course at college. I have great support from family and friends around me. I also have the support of strangers that have helped me to raise funds to have my treatment and I will be forever grateful. I just want to do what is necessary so I can go on to live my life.”

