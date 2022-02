Rayan Boukhubza, also known as Rayan Lafi, and Abdul Salim, both aged 15 were last seen in King Edward’s Parade, Eastbourne at 3.15pm on February 22.

It is believed they may have travelled to London.

Rayan is 6ins tall with black hair which is short at the sides and long on top.

Rayan Boukhubza and Abdul Salim. Picture from Sussex Police SUS-220224-190741001

Abdul is 5ft 6ins tall with short black hair with a central parting.