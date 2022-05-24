Eastbourne Tennis 2022: Who is playing, will Emma Raducanu be there, when does it start, ticket details?

Jelena Ostapenko will return to defend her title as Eastbourne Tennis week is set to get underway at Devonshire Park

Eight of the top ten women in the WTA rankings are set to play on the grass courts - the last grass court event ahead of the Wimbledon Championships.

When is it?

The Eastbourne International starts at Devonshire Park on June 18 and finals day is set for June 25.

Who is playing?

Defending champion Jelena Ostapenko will be back at Eastbourne after her impressive performance beating Anett Kontaveit in last year’s final, with the women’s draw set to feature a host of star names competing in the WTA 500 event.

Reigning French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova (WTA No.2) will look to adapt her game to the grass courts, with 2017 Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza in a field that will also include last year’s Wimbledon runner-up and two-time Eastbourne champion Karolina Pliskova (WTA No.8) from the Czech Republic.

Petra Kvitova, the Wimbledon champion in 2011 and 2014, will be eager to display her grass court prowess once more, while America’s Madison Keys will be back at Eastbourne after her victory in this tournament in 2014.

World No.3 Maria Sakkari from Greece will play, along with Paula Badosa (WTA No.4), Annet Kontaveit (WTA No.5), 2022 Madrid Masters champion Ons Jabeur (WTA No.6), America’s world No.9 Danielle Collins and her compatriot Coco Gauff. In addition, 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin will also play in Eastbourne.

Emma Raducanu?

As yet the American Open champion and British No 1 - who is currently in action at the French Open - has yet to confirm her pre-Wimbeldon schedule.

And the men's draw?

A stellar entry list has also been confirmed for the men’s ATP 250 event with Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans set to lead the British challenge in a tournament that will run alongside the WTA 500 tournament.

British No.1 Norrie has enjoyed a sparkling 12 months of success that has included his victory at the Indian Wells Masters 1000 event last October before he broke into the top ten of the ATP rankings for the first time in his career last April.

Evans will be back on the grass courts at Eastbourne after a run to the quarter-finals in his last appearance at this event, with the 32-year-old maintaining his position in the top 40 of the ATP rankings for the last two years.

A high-quality field in the men’s draw will also include 2014 US Open champion and a two-time champion at the Queen’s Club champion Marin Cilic, while defending Eastbourne champion Alex de Minaur is set to return along with 2019 winner and 2022 Indian Wells Masters champion Taylor Fritz from America.

World No.12 Jannik Sinner will be in Eastbourne with Argentina’s world no.16 Diego Schwartzman and fans’ favourites Gael Monfils and American Frances Tiafoe will look to entertain the crowds at Devonshire Park.

Wheelchair tennis

Eastbourne will also host an international wheelchair tennis tournament with a high-quality field set to compete in an ITF2 women’s event, part of an expanded calendar of wheelchair tennis tournaments being staged by the LTA in the build-up to Wimbledon.

Fans will be able to watch Britain’s players take on the very best players in the world – six of the world’s top 10 female players have so far entered the event, headlined by world No.1 Diede De Groot of the Netherlands and world No.2 Yui Kamiji of Japan.

What the boss said

Gavin Fletcher, LTA Rothesay International Eastbourne Tournament Director, said: “So many of the world’s top female players will be playing, including our defending champion Jelena Ostapenko.

“The entry list for the men’s ATP event is also very strong, with the British duo of Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans certain to get big support from the home crowd. It will be great to have capacity crowds back after two years away and they are in for some fantastic tennis.”

How to get tickets?