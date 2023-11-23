Eastbourne is hoping to set a world record for the biggest gathering of people dressed as Christmas angels in one place.

Residents are invited to gather at the Beacon Shopping Centre on Sunday, December 2 to break the festive Guinness World Record which was previously set in Winnipeg, Canada.

Angels have been asked to meet in the Beacon at the former Dorothy Perkins store at 2pm – all you need to join in is a white outfit and ideally some wings and a halo.

The record currently stands at 1,275, but the Eastbourne BID has said it hopes the town can smash the record which has been in place since 2015.

Your Eastbourne BID Chief Executive Stephen Holt said: “I’m confident that Eastbourne’s angels can beat the Canadian record set back in 2015.

“We won’t just be attempting to set a world record, we will also be showing off the very best of the town’s festive shopping, lights and atmosphere in the run-up to Christmas.

“We welcome everyone to come along and join in the record-breaking attempt.

“One lucky angel will also be picked at random to win a family ticket to enjoy the Lightning Fibre ice rink.”

After the angels meet at the Beacon, there will be a head count to verify numbers, followed by a parade which ends in Terminus Road’s Christmas Market, where an official announcement will be made, revealing whether the town has set a new record.