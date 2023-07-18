Eastbourne to Brighton bus route named in the top five most eye-catching coastal bus journeys in the UK

A bus route through Eastbourne has been named in the top five most eye-catching coastal bus journeys in the UK.

In a brand-new eye-tracking study, Parkdean Resorts uncovered which of the UK’s bus routes are the most eye-catching. Parkdean Resorts asked participants to watch videos from 30 popular UK bus journeys using unique eye-tracking software to discover which routes caught the eyes of participants the most, curating a list of the most eye-catching bus journeys in the UK to ride this summer.

The study looked into how scenic UK bus routes are by using eye-tracking technology on 150 participants and found that the Eastbourne bus ride, route 12A, is in the top five most eye-catching coastal bus routes in the UK.

This bus route achieved a massive gaze count of 1,034 and a fixation count*of 95 crowning this bus journey among the UK’s top five most eye-catching coastal bus routes and top ten overall bus routes.

A bus route through Eastbourne has been named in the top five most eye-catching coastal bus journeys in the UK. Picture: Sussex World

The 12A bus runs from Eastbourne to Brighton via Sea Life Centre, Rottingdean, Peacehaven, Seaford, Seven Sisters AND East Dean, offering plenty to see and do across the entire journey.

A ride on the 12A luckily falls under the government’s £2 price cap until October, making it a cost-efficient way to get around too.

This coastal route runs all day long, with services every TEN minutes, giving plenty of freedom to hop off and explore and return at leisure.

