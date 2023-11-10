Eastbourne will play host to a summit next week to discuss how transport can be made more sustainable and efficient.

Experts in sustainable transport, infrastructure planners and local transport providers will be among presenters at this year’s summit, which will be open to the public.

The summit will examine how the transport system in and around Eastbourne can be made more attractive, efficient and sustainable without undermining the economy and causing undue disruption.

It will also look at how to better connect people and places by simplifying and integrating various means of transport, as well as how to develop sustainable transport systems with more opportunities for active travel.

Eastbourne will play host to a summit next week to discuss how transport can be made more sustainable and efficient. Photo: Sussex World

The summit has been organised by Eastbourne Eco Action Network (EEAN) in conjunction with Eastbourne Borough Council and Eastbourne Chamber of Commerce.

Robert McGowan, a director of EEAN, said: “Our transportation systems depend heavily on imported fossil fuels, and these play a large part in damaging the earth’s life support systems. There’s plenty of evidence to suggest current levels of road transport undermine people’s health through factors like pollution and congestion.”

Eastbourne’s MP, Caroline Ansell, will open the conference, together with Stephen Holt, Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council.

Executives from Stagecoach Bus South East, Govia Thameslink Railway and The Big Lemon buses in Brighton will speak for public transport.

There will be presentations on active travel and health, as well as networking opportunities, workshops, a panel discussion, a question-and-answer session and exhibition stands.

The event will be held at the Welcome Building – tickets are £15 and must be booked beforehand.