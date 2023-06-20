Eastbourne Town Hall clock to fall silent for six months as restoration works take place

A programme of essential repairs and refurbishment to the Eastbourne Town Hall clock tower is set to begin.

The Town Hall is over 130 years old and as with any building of such great age, periodical conservation works are needed to ensure the much-loved landmark remains in good condition.

A contractor with experience in this type of specialist work will carry out stone mason repairs, brickwork repointing and replacement, as well as repairs and redecorations to the clockface.

To protect the people working on the scaffolding around the clock tower, the clock will fall silent throughout the restoration, which is expected to take about six months.

Councillor Colin Swansborough, Cabinet Member for Heritage Assets, said:

“The chimes of the Town Hall clock are part of everyday life for people living and working locally, so I will miss them.

“However, we are custodians of this great building and it’s our duty to ensure it is maintained for generations of residents, long into the future.

“This is highly specialised work in very close proximity to the clock, so turning the chimes off is unavoidable.”

A postcard showcasing the town hall from around 1895.

The Town Hall is a Grade II listed building designed by architect W.Tadman-Foulkes in 1880.

Local builder James Peerless was chosen for the build, with construction starting in 1884 at the laying of the foundation stone by Lord Edward Cavendish. Opening in 1886, the Town Hall remained without a clock until 1892 when Messrs. Gillett and Johnston were tasked with installing a clock in the 130 ft high clock tower.