Eastbourne Town Hall clock to shine blue for United Nations Day
This marks the anniversary of the day the UN Charter officially came into force in 1945, and Eastbourne is joining local authorities globally to champion its ideals of peace and international cooperation.
Councillor Stephen Holt, Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council, said: “Lighting up the Town Hall clock in UN blue is a powerful, visual reminder of Eastbourne’s commitment to the global pursuit of peace, the rule of law, and fundamental rights.
“As we approach the UN’s 80th anniversary, I believe it is important that we reflect on the importance of international co-operation and the democratic values that were established in 1945 to secure a better future for everyone.”