A vet practice in Eastbourne has warned pet owners about the dangers around Easter time.

To avoid an emergency trip to the vets, Linnaeus-owned St Anne’s Veterinary Group is highlighting what can be potentially life-threatening to beloved pets, including foods and even seasonal plant bulbs.

Specific items which present risks to pets at Easter include chocolate, hot cross buns, along with daffodils and lillies.

Menna Field, a veterinary nurse at St Anne’s, said: “In the past, Easter has been a busy time at St Anne’s with potential toxins more readily available, especially chocolate which is everywhere.”

Eastbourne vet issues Easter warning to dog and cat owners - veterinary nurse Menna Field (photo from St Anne's)

“It is the theobromine in the cocoa which makes chocolate poisonous to dogs, potentially causing heart issues and seizures, while white chocolate’s high fat content can cause pancreatitis, so should be avoided.

“Always call your vets if you think your dog has eaten chocolate, keeping a note of the brand and the quantity eaten, as this will help us calculate the percentage of cocoa they have consumed and help the vet decide if any treatment is necessary.”

Simnel cake and hot cross buns can be a danger to dogs and cats due to the dried fruit they contain as this can cause acute kidney disease.

Meanwhile, seasonal flowers, such as daffodils and lillies also present a risk. While the bulb is the most toxic part of the daffodil, chewing the flower or even drinking water from a vase can cause anything from an upset tummy and vomiting to heart issues and dehydration.

