Eastbourne volunteers donate one tonne of fresh produce to community fridges

A group of volunteers is celebrating after donating one tonne of fresh produce to community fridges in Eastbourne in just a few months.

More than 1,000kgs of organic fruit and vegetables have been donated to community fridges since April by an enthusiastic band of gardeners as part of the Rooted Community Food project.

The group has supplied community fridges, where people can pay a small amount for several items, in Old Town, Seaside, Willingdon Trees and Langney.

The project, which is run out of the Gorringe Road allotments, hit its target in just five months thanks to the 1,080kgs of produce – which represents 2,700 daily portions of fruit and veg.

A ‘crop drop’ hut was also set up on the site so those from other allotments could donate.

The group gathered to weigh bulging bags of tomatoes, stacks of leeks, boxes of apples and piles of cucumbers to celebrate the milestone.

Project manager Sally Lee said: “We set this really ambitious goal of one tonne in April, never imagining we would do it. Here we are just a few months later having to stretch our target. I am so proud of the team, they are a wonderful group of people.”

Rooted has around 25 volunteers who drop in to weekly sessions to enjoy the fresh air and camaraderie – while also organising family sessions.

To celebrate, the Eastbourne Food Partnership, Eastbourne Area Neighbourhood Panel and Eastbourne Borough councillor Kathy Ballard joined volunteers at the plot.

Co-ordinator of the food partnership Nancy Wilson said: “It goes to show how much of a difference can be made in a small space with a vibrant community. This project is the perfect illustration of our mission to achieve good food for all.”

Partnership director Andy Durling added: “This is precisely the type of project we want to fund and develop for a sustainable local food system. It’s what it is all about – giving local people access to healthy, organic food.”

Eastbourne Councillor Ballard said: “I really love that it is food for the community fridges and that they are encouraging the community to donate.”

1 . Rooted Community Food in Eastbourne donates one tonne of fresh produce The growers celebrating Photo: Rooted Community Food

2 . Rooted Community Food in Eastbourne donates one tonne of fresh produce Eastbourne Area Neighbourhood Panel with some growers Photo: Rooted Community Food

3 . Rooted Community Food in Eastbourne donates one tonne of fresh produce Food partnership members with some of the growers Photo: Rooted Community Food