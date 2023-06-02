Edit Account-Sign Out
Eastbourne voted as 'Cougar Capital' of United Kingdom

Eastbourne has been voted as the ‘Cougar Capital’ of the United Kingdom, in a new survey published by the Sun newspaper.
By Sam Pole
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 10:55 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 10:56 BST

A dating website found 16.2 per cent of women there over 40 are looking for a younger lover.

In Eastbourne, 20 per cent of the population are aged 50 to 64 and a quarter are 65 and over.

David Minns, founder of age gap dating app 20.dating, said: “We discovered a high concentration of single older women actively looking for toyboys in the Eastbourne area.

3It has the highest number of logins by older women by geographical size than anywhere else.”

Expert Emma Kenny said Eastbourne is typical of posh areas where older ladies are likely to live.

She said: “There is a new sense of liberation among women over 40. These are confident women in control of their lives and relationships.”

After Eastbourne is Hampstead, North London, then Pinner, North West London.

