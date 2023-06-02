Eastbourne has been voted as the ‘Cougar Capital’ of the United Kingdom, in a new survey published by the Sun newspaper.

A dating website found 16.2 per cent of women there over 40 are looking for a younger lover.

In Eastbourne, 20 per cent of the population are aged 50 to 64 and a quarter are 65 and over.

David Minns, founder of age gap dating app 20.dating, said: “We discovered a high concentration of single older women actively looking for toyboys in the Eastbourne area.

3It has the highest number of logins by older women by geographical size than anywhere else.”

Expert Emma Kenny said Eastbourne is typical of posh areas where older ladies are likely to live.

She said: “There is a new sense of liberation among women over 40. These are confident women in control of their lives and relationships.”

