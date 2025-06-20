Eastbourne woman awarded BEM in King’s Honours for advocacy for people living with dementia

A woman from Eastbourne has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) in the King’s Birthday Honours list in recognition of outstanding advocacy for people living with dementia.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christine (Chris) Maddocks was just 60 when she was diagnosed with vascular dementia, and since then she has also been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and dementia with Lewy bodies. Following her diagnosis, Chris has used her own experiences to help others understand more about dementia.

Chris, a retired police officer, describes herself as a dementia activist, giving talks and lectures to a variety of audiences to educate others about the realities of living with the condition. Becoming actively involved with the dementia movement has given Chris a renewed sense of purpose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In October 2022, Chris was appointed as a trustee for Alzheimer’s Society, the UK’s leading dementia charity. Alzheimer’s Society provides lifechanging dementia support, funds groundbreaking research and campaigns to make dementia a priority.

Chris Maddocks from Eastbourne has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) in the King’s Birthday Honours list in recognition of outstanding advocacy for people living with dementia. Picture: Alzheimer’s Society

Corinne Mills, Interim CEO, for Alzheimer’s Society said: “Chris Maddocks has been recognised with a BEM for her significant advocacy and awareness for Lewy Body Dementia and LGBTQ+ dementia communities. Her insight, courage, and commitment to a "high challenge, high support" approach on the Board at Alzheimer’s Society has influenced our work in meaningful ways.

"Chris’s impact reaches beyond our organisation. Her leadership, shaped by lived experience, continues to challenge stigma and promote understanding.”

The investiture ceremony will take place later this year at a royal venue where Chris will receive the honours from a member of the Royal Family.