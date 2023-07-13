An Eastbourne woman has pleaded for a cherry tree which was planted in memory of her late father to be saved amid fears it may be chopped down for a fence to be put up.

The tree was planted eight-years-old in Lucrezia Civita’s front garden in Rockhurst Drive.

She said: “My mum and I planted that tree eight years ago in memory of my late father who died at my previous home and the seed came from my old house.

“I keep it trimmed, I try to make sure it doesn’t overlook any neighbour’s house and cause any trouble.”

Lucrezia Civita next to her Cherry Tree (Photo by Jon Rigby)

The 54-year-old said she has been told by East Sussex Highways that the tree lies on the border between her and its land and it may remove it to install a six-foot fence – replacing the current three-foot fence.

Miss Civita, who fears that a taller fence will blow over, added: “She [my mother] grew the seedling and then brought it over here and planted it and I thought it was wonderful to have a seedling from my previous house where my father died.”

She said she would consider moving if her tree was removed.

Miss Civita added: “It is a beautiful resource for the birds, who love it, and other animals that can get to it.”

An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: “We are sorry for any distress this situation has caused.

“The existing fence has been erected on Highways land and has caused some difficulties for other residents accessing their properties. The Highways land also contains a large drainage soakaway with access required for maintenance. As a result, the fence needs to be moved back to the property boundary and we have discussed a replacement fence with Miss Civita.

“A final decision has not yet been taken about the removal of the cherry tree, which has been partly planted on Highways land. However as, unfortunately, we do not believe the tree will survive being moved to an alternative location we have offered to plant two replacement cherry trees in Miss Civita’s garden."