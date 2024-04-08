Eastbourne woman reported missing - Dial 999 if you see her

The police are urgently searching for a missing woman from Eastbourne.
Published 8th Apr 2024, 07:49 BST
Sussex Police said officers are concerned for 24-year-old Suzan, 24, who has links to Kent and was last seen on April 4.

A social media appeal read: "She is 5ft 4in, with long black hair and is believed to have a black travel bag with her.

"If you see Suzan, or have any information on her whereabouts, call 999 quoting serial 588 of 06/04."

