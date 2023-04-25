Eastbourne woman to run 50k over South Downs in memory of husband

On May 28 2023, Jaqs Rolls-King, a member of Eastbourne based running club Run Wednesdays, will be running the UK Ultra South Downs 50k in memory of her late husband Paul.

Jaqs Rolls-King

Paul started experiencing twitching sensations in his calf and shoulder muscles in February 2021. Hospital tests were initially inconclusive and placed a lot of uncertainty on the family.

Over a period of a few months, Paul’s daily tasks of walking the family dog, Oscar, and even getting out of the car proved increasingly challenging. Several falls knocked Paul’s physical health and confidence.

The deterioration was fast but on October 28 2021 Paul was finally diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease. The natures of Paul’s condition meant that time left with the family was significantly limited.

Paul Rolls-King

What the family went on to encounter was traumatic and heart breaking. The rate at which Paul’s condition took hold was frightening. Carers from local organisations and the Motor-Neurone Disease Association (MNDA) however was amazing.

They explained to Paul and his family how the condition would typically progress and how Paul’s and the family’s needs could be supported during this devastating time.

Towards the end of Paul’s life he took up residence at St. Wilfrid’s Hospice where the incredible team were able to care for him around the clock, providing the level of attention the family could sadly no longer provide at home.

On March 27 2022 (Mother’s Day) Paul passed away peacefully surrounded by his family in the brightness of the spring sunshine against a backdrop of daffodils from the hospice gardens. Paul was a dedicated family man, enjoyed sport and spent many days supporting Jak’s on her running adventures.

Jaks in running the 50k race to raise money for MNDA in Paul’s memory. Funds raised will be used specifically within the East Sussex branch helping families and those affected by the disease in our local area.