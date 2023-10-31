Eastbourne women taken to hospital with injuries following town centre collision

Two women from Eastbourne were taken to hospital with injuries after a collision in the town centre on Saturday night (October 28), police have said.

Officers said the incident, which involved a car and pedestrians, happened near The Eagle pub in South Street at around 9.20pm.

Two pedestrians were injured in the collision with a silver Mercedes, police added.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “A 60-year-old woman from Eastbourne suffered a serious injury and was taken to the Eastbourne District General Hospital, where she was later discharged.

Sussex Police

“A 47-year-old woman from Eastbourne suffered minor injuries and was taken to the Conquest Hospital in Hastings, where she was later discharged.”

The driver of the Mercedes, a 30-year-old woman from Eastbourne, was not injured, according to police.

PC Stuart Kenway from the Roads Policing Unit said: “We are appealing for further witnesses and information about this collision.

“In particular we would like to trace a third pedestrian, a man, who was also involved in the collision.

“Anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident, or of the relevant vehicle in the area at the time, is asked to contact us.”