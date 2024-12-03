Eastbourne’s Beer & Cider by the Sea will return in 2025, with advance tickets now on sale for the annual three-day music, food and drink festival.

Returning to the Western Lawns from Friday, May 16 – Sunday, May 18, the festival now in its 12th year, features more than 100 real ales, craft beers, cask ciders and perries, with the majority showcasing local Sussex producers.

Bottled beers, gins, Pimm’s, Prosecco, wines and cocktails will also be on offer in addition to live music, ranging from tribute shows and cover bands to jazz and acoustic sets.

Supported by CAMRA, their members will be on hand at each session to guide visitors through the carefully selected tipples available, from quirky micro-breweries to established names, with some specially brewed for the occasion.

Sessions at the festival frequently sell out in advance and fans are advised to book ahead to secure tickets early.

Councillor Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council’s Lead Member for Tourism, Leisure, Accessibility & Community Safety, said, “Beer & Cider by the Sea is the perfect way to kick off the summer vibe on the seafront lawns with a sensational menu - all washed down with superb live entertainment.

“It is always hugely popular with music fans and beer and cider fans alike. Do get this date in the diary now with your friends and family, as tickets won’t be around for too long!”

Children are welcome on Saturday and Sunday afternoons with free child tickets available for the final Sunday session.

To book your tickets, call: 01323 410611, visit the Seafront Office or book online at: www.EastbourneBeerFestival.com.