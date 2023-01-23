There will be a memorial evening taking place in Eastbourne this week.

The evening will take place on Thursday (January 26, 6.30pm) at The Shackleton Room in the Welcome Building.

Holocaust Memorial Day, which is on Friday (January 27), is the day for everyone to remember the millions of people murdered in the Holocaust, under Nazi Persecution, and in the genocides which followed in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia, and Darfur.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The evening will feature testimonies from survivors like Dorit Oliver-Wolff BEM. In 1941 she fled to Hungary with her mother. Dorit hid in a cellar for nine months without lighting or heating. When the Soviet army liberated Hungary, she and her mother discovered her father and the rest of her family had been killed.

Eastbourne’s Holocaust memorial evening this week (©UK Parliament_Jessica Taylor)

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be poetry readings, live music, and author Natalie Cumming who featured on the BBC Repair Shop with her Holocaust violin as it survived Auschwitz will appear too.