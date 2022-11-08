Eastbourne’s ‘Meads Magic’ festive plans revealed
‘Meads Magic’ is coming back to Eastbourne this month to get you into the Christmas spirit.
Meads Street will be closed to traffic and filled with festive fun on November 25 2.30pm-7.30pm. The Christmas market will be selling locally-made jewellery, ceramics, festive decorations, cards and locally-produced festive goods. There will also be street food on offer while you shop.
Choirs from local schools will be singing carols and there will be live music and a festive parade bringing Father Christmas and his elves to Meads. Santa’s Grotto will be in the Parish Hall and there will be a living snow globe featuring the Snow Queen.