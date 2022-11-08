Eastbourne’s ‘Meads Magic’ festive plans revealed

Meads Street will be closed to traffic and filled with festive fun on November 25 2.30pm-7.30pm. The Christmas market will be selling locally-made jewellery, ceramics, festive decorations, cards and locally-produced festive goods. There will also be street food on offer while you shop.

Choirs from local schools will be singing carols and there will be live music and a festive parade bringing Father Christmas and his elves to Meads. Santa’s Grotto will be in the Parish Hall and there will be a living snow globe featuring the Snow Queen.