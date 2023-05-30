Edit Account-Sign Out
Eastbourne’s Race for Life 2023 – In 37 pictures

Race for Life returned to Eastbourne this bank holiday weekend as runners raised money for cancer research.
By Sam Pole
Published 30th May 2023, 10:05 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 10:57 BST

The 5k run at the Eastbourne Sports Park in Cross Levels Way started at 11am on Sunday, May 28.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Standard Life, raises funds for world-class research to help beat 200 types of cancer – including bowel cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, testicular cancer, brain cancer, children’s cancers and leukaemia.  

A spokesperson said: “The Eastbourne route is a lovely flat, one-lap course on grass and park tracks. With local supporters cheering you on, you are sure to have a great experience.”

As this was the 30th year of Race for Life participants received a special medal to mark the milestone.

Eastbourne Race for Life 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

1. Eastbourne Race for Life 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Eastbourne Race for Life 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

Eastbourne Race for Life 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

2. Eastbourne Race for Life 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Eastbourne Race for Life 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

Eastbourne Race for Life 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

3. Eastbourne Race for Life 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Eastbourne Race for Life 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

Eastbourne Race for Life 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

4. Eastbourne Race for Life 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Eastbourne Race for Life 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

