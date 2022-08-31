Eastbourne’s Rev Richard Coles to appear on Sky Arts Book Club
Celebrity vicar Rev Richard Coles will feature in the Sky Arts Book Club next month.
The Sky Arts Book Club is a four-part series which airs every Wednesday in September at 8pm.
The show is hosted by Andi Oliver and Elizabeth Day. Literary podcaster and YouTuber Simon Savidge also provides recommendations throughout.
Each week they are joined by author guests to ask questions and share their views on a weekly theme.
Andi Oliver says: “I am so thrilled to be back with my fantastic cohorts the brilliant and inspiring Elizabeth Day and the country’s best read human Simon Savidge. I take such pure joy in this unadulterated celebration and exploration of books. This season is joyful, thought provoking and completely compelling and I can’t wait to share it with everyone.”
On September 7 Rev Richard Coles will be on to discuss his first crime novel - ‘Murder Before Evensong’.
Rev Coles recently moved to Friston near Eastbourne.
Elizabeth Day said: “It’s such a thrill to be back with the wonderful Andi Oliver and our resident book guru, Simon Savidge, for a whole new season of what I can entirely objectively say is one of the best books programmes around.
“I’m proud to be at the helm of such an inclusive and welcoming programme and we can’t wait for viewers to join us and share their own take on the titles discussed on our Facebook group, because - like all the best book groups - there’s always so much to chat about.”