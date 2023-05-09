Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago British teen found dead in Thailand forest
28 minutes ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
1 hour ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
2 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time
3 hours ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis
4 hours ago King Charles leaves heartfelt message to the nation after coronation

Eastbourne’s waiting lists for theory tests among the shortest in the UK

Eastbourne has been revealed as one of the test centres to have the shortest waiting lists in the UK for driving theory tests.

By Sam Pole
Published 9th May 2023, 11:58 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 11:59 BST

The research carried out by motoring experts at Bill Plant Driving School has revealed the best UK areas to pass your practical and theory driving test, as well as the areas with the longest average test wait times.

There were 21 theory test centres with just a one-week wait for theory tests, ensuring that learners can prepare and get their theoretical knowledge up to scratch before going for their practical driving test.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Eastbourne has been named in the list of the 21 centres and is the only one in Sussex on the list.

Most Popular
Eastbourne has been revealed as one of the test centres to have the shortest waiting lists in the UK for driving theory tests.Eastbourne has been revealed as one of the test centres to have the shortest waiting lists in the UK for driving theory tests.
Eastbourne has been revealed as one of the test centres to have the shortest waiting lists in the UK for driving theory tests.

The centres included; Aylesbury, Bangor, Cardiff, Chesterfield, Dundee, Eastbourne, Exeter, Ilford, Mile End A and Mile End B within the City of London, Northampton, Oxford, Plymouth, Redditch, Sheffield, Southampton, Sutton, Coldfield, Torquay, Weymouth, Wigan, Dundee, Bangor, Cardiff and Swansea.

Related topics:PlymouthOxfordNorthampton