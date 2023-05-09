Eastbourne’s waiting lists for theory tests among the shortest in the UK

Eastbourne has been revealed as one of the test centres to have the shortest waiting lists in the UK for driving theory tests.

The research carried out by motoring experts at Bill Plant Driving School has revealed the best UK areas to pass your practical and theory driving test, as well as the areas with the longest average test wait times.

There were 21 theory test centres with just a one-week wait for theory tests, ensuring that learners can prepare and get their theoretical knowledge up to scratch before going for their practical driving test.

Eastbourne has been named in the list of the 21 centres and is the only one in Sussex on the list.

