Chichester Canal welcomed over 400 children with their families to join us for our Easter Bunny boat trips.

Meeting an Easter bunny on the boat trip at Chichester Canal

The Chichester Ship Canal Trust, the volunteer-led, self-funded charity behind the canal, has recently joined the Family Arts Network and is delighted to have offered these Easter trips.

With six enthusiastic teenage bunnies (working in a pair per trip), there was lots of fun, music, dancing and small treats to keep everyone entertained. Customer Laura Evans said: “25 years ago, we were the children on the Easter trip and now we can take our little ones… such a lovely tradition that we will definitely be keeping up! Everyone was so lovely, thank you.”

There are lots more activities planned during the year, so please keep an eye on the canal Facebook page (@chichestershipcanal). Thank you to our customers for your excellent support, and of course thanks to the hard working canal volunteers and the amazing bunnies!

Those Easter bunnies can hop!