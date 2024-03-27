The Easter Holidays run from Friday, March 29 to Friday, April 12 this year.
Here’s a list of things you can get involved in throughout the holidays to keep the kids entertained.
1. Eastbourne Easter Market
Eastbourne's Easter Market is set to return to the Grand Parade from March 28 to April 7. Browse stalls offering hot foods, handmade products, and vintage items. Photo: staff
2. Easter Concert at the Bandstand
Enjoy a traditional Easter afternoon concert at the Bandstand. Eastbourne Silver Band are set to perform on Easter Sunday (March 31) at 2pm. Photo: VisitEastbourne
3. Birling Gap Easter Egg hunt
Make your way along the trail and find nature-inspired activities for the whole family. The trail takes place between March 28 - April 14 2024, from 10am to 4pm, with last entry at 3.30pm. Prices are £3 per trail which includes an Easter trail sheet, bunny ears and dairy or vegan and Free From chocolate egg. The trail takes place on Belle Tout and has a number of fun family activities at each marker. Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673
4. Easter Holidays 2024: 9 things to do with the kids in Sussex during the holidays
Sharnfold Farm, in Stone Cross, is ‘back and better than ever before’ as it gets set to reopen on Friday, March 29 - just in time for Easter. In an announcement on its website, the farm said its fan-favourite attractions will be returning alongside some new additions, including ‘Lawn Games Land’ which will provide ‘entertainment, laughter and fun for the whole family’. Photo: Sharnfold Farm
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.