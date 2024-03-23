The Easter Holidays run from Friday, March 29 to Friday, April 12 this year.
Here’s a list of things you can get involved in throughout the holidays to keep the kids entertained.
1. Easter Holidays 2024: 9 things to do with the kids in Sussex during the holidays
The Weald and Downland Museum will play host to a whole range of activities over the Easter Holidays. Get involved an Easter Egg Hunt around the 40-acre site, running from Friday, March 29 to Sunday, April 14. Additionally, join in with Easter arts and crafts with 'Knucker the Dragon' family activities, watch a medieval puppet show, listen to folklore storytelling and explore a 'Cabinet of Curiosities'. For more information, visit: www.wealddown.co.uk/events/easter-holiday-activities/ Photo: Weald and Downland
2. Easter Holidays 2024: 9 things to do with the kids in Sussex during the holidays
Sharnfold Farm, in Stone Cross, is ‘back and better than ever before’ as it gets set to reopen on Friday, March 29 - just in time for Easter. In an announcement on its website, the farm said its fan-favourite attractions will be returning alongside some new additions, including ‘Lawn Games Land’ which will provide ‘entertainment, laughter and fun for the whole family’. Photo: Sharnfold Farm
3. Easter Holidays 2024: 9 things to do with the kids in Sussex during the holidays
Visit Cowdray Farm Shop for an Easter family day on Saturday, March 30. Enjoy live music, delicious barbecue from Cowdray Kitchen, fun activities like cookie decorating, and an exciting Easter egg trail in the courtyard. For more information, visit: www.cowdray.co.uk/events. Photo: Cowdray
4. Easter Holidays 2024: 9 things to do with the kids in Sussex during the holidays
It is lambing time at Coombes Farm until April 14. See 800 ewes lambing and Sussex cows calving. Tractor rides are available. To book, visit: www.coombes.co.uk. Photo: Eddie Mitchell