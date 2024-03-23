2 . Easter Holidays 2024: 9 things to do with the kids in Sussex during the holidays

Sharnfold Farm, in Stone Cross, is ‘back and better than ever before’ as it gets set to reopen on Friday, March 29 - just in time for Easter. In an announcement on its website, the farm said its fan-favourite attractions will be returning alongside some new additions, including ‘Lawn Games Land’ which will provide ‘entertainment, laughter and fun for the whole family’. Photo: Sharnfold Farm