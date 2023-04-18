EasyJet has celebrated its 150th Fearless Flyer course, which took place last month with the experience flight taking off from Gatwick Airport.

The milestone also coincided with the programme welcoming its 11,000th participant, with operating crew and the Fearless Flyer team commending nervous flyers onboard as they had the opportunity to overcome their fear and take to the skies.

Over the last 10 years, the course, which has now helped more than 11,000 phobics, continues to be one of the best-priced aerophobia courses in the UK, starting at just £89 per person, and further dates in May and June this year have been announced with experience flights taking off from Gatwick, Luton, Bristol, Manchester, Edinburgh and Belfast.

Featuring a virtual element of the programme that was introduced last year, easyJet’s Fearless Flyer course is divided into three main parts:

EasyJet has celebrated its 150th Fearless Flyer course, which took place last month with the experience flight taking off from Gatwick Airport. Picture by Hollie Adams/Getty Images

– A virtual ground course, where top phobia expert Lawrence Leyton and a senior easyJet captain will explain the unfamiliar sounds and sensations customers feel onboard an aircraft and teach them a unique set of mind techniques to manage their nerves. This session lasts approximately two and a half hours.

– A pre-flight one-hour ‘Meet the Team’ online Zoom session, where participants will be walked through the airport experience and what to expect. There will also be a participant Q&A session where phobia expert Lawrence Leyton and an easyJet pilot will answer any last-minute questions.

– And lastly, a special one-hour experience flight from the course airport, where customers put their new skills to the test whilst listening to a live commentary of the flight from the Fearless Flyer team.

In addition to the standard course, a VIP course is also on offer and includes extra exclusive benefits including a dedicated captain who will guide you through the experience flight day, a pre-flight private video call with a pilot and the Fearless Flyer team, VIP check-in process, security and boarding for the experience flight, guaranteed upfront seats, and lifetime access to additional course materials.

A limited number of spaces on the courses are now available at fearlessflyer.easyjet.com.

Mark Wein, easyJet’s Fearless Flyer course director, said: “We are incredibly proud to have delivered 150 easyJet Fearless Flyer courses over the past decade.

“As an ex-phobic myself, to have personally seen more than 11,000 people with a fear of flying successfully take the skies fearlessly is a hugely rewarding experience.

“We regularly receive messages from our Fearless Flyers telling us about their family reunions, amazing holidays and even career opportunities that were made possible because they overcame their fears.

“We look forward to the next 150 courses as we continue to help people achieve their goal of becoming Fearless Flyers.”

Marc Carlton, who was the 11,000th participant on the Gatwick course, added: “I hadn't flown for 25 years when I decided to join the easyJet Fearless Flyer programme. I cannot recommend this course highly enough.

“The online course teaches you about the technical aspects of flying and just how safe a form of transport it really is.

“The psychological part of the course teaches you that fear is a choice and that fear can be deleted by replacing negative thought patterns with positive thoughts and beliefs. The fear gradually dissipates.

“I'm delighted to be flying again and looking forward to holidaying overseas!

“This course is a game changer and my only regret is that I prevaricated for so long before signing up. Thank you to the whole easyJet Fearless Flyer Team.”

EasyJet's Spring/Summer 2023 Fearless Flyer Experience Flights are taking place on the following dates across the UK:

Edinburgh – Sunday, May 14

Liverpool – Sunday, May 21

Bristol – Monday, May 22

Belfast – Saturday, May 27

London Gatwick – Sunday, June 18