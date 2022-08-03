Ebernoe Horn Fair returns with a new twist

Donna Read was the first lady player at the Horn Fair.

The last Horn Fair took place in glorious sunshine in 2019, with no-one dreaming that 2020 would be claimed by Covid and a reduced format in 2021 washed out by torrential rain, so it was with much relief all round that Ebernoe were finally able to stage the event again on July 25.

A number of local faces are no longer with us after the ravages of time and Covid so a tribute to Ivan Wadey, who passed away last summer, as President of the Ebernoe Cricket Club for over 50 years

must be mentioned and all are much missed by the community.

The Ebernoe Team at the Fair

The Jammers CC from South London were invited to play in Horn Fair in 2020 and 2021 so it was third time lucky for them to turn out at this traditional match. Former player Roddy Scaife was back

with the Jammers to take on the Ebernoe team, which had a new twist in boasting the first ever lady player in the side as Donna Read stepped out in her whites to join husband Alan on the field.

Notably she took an excellent catch securing her place for next year! Ebernoe played a great game as with a dry outfield they scored 297 for just 2 wickets off their 45 overs, with centuries for Hunter Davies on 109 and Michael Goodwin 134 not out.

Lunchtime between innings saw the traditional procession across the green of the spit roasted lamb, kindly donated by Lord Egremont, carried by Bruce Whittington and ECC Club chairman Gary Fish.

Lord Egremonth with Jan and Chris Duncton

A hard fought innings by the Jammers saw Will Stebbings make 46, Jono Holt 53 and Will Gordon-Martin 54 runs before the final wicket fell with their total at 238 all out. Lord Egremont presented the Horns trophy for the highest scoring batsman on the winning side to Ebernoe player Michael Goodwin with his unbeaten tally of 134 runs.

The community singing of the traditional Horn Fair folk song followed, with children suddenly finding plenty of energy to compete in their races.