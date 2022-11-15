First visitors watched Frankie the Dinosaur deliver a message to the United Nations in New York . Speaking from experience he considered extinction was best avoided! Five stations followed, aimed to engender thoughts on what a great gift this planet is (however it got here!).

Visitors were then met with displays of ideas which following the 'United Nations call for Individual Action' which will help to apply brakes to this alarming runaway Global Warming. Then while enjoying hot drinks and donuts (courtesy of Tesco) there was much discussion both about what they had just seen and an exchange of other useful ideas. Let us all hope that COP 27 is as successful!