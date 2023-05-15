Residents gathered for the opening of Eastbourne’s Spring Water Festival on Western Lawns in the town in a community-wide effort to stop plastic pollution.

The opening ceremony took place during the eco-stalls fair on Western Lawns on Saturday, May 13, led by the Mayor of Eastbourne Councillor Pat Rodahan who will also close the Spring Water Festival at Holy Well on May 21.

Eastbourne and Willingdon MP Caroline Ansell was also in attendance at the fair organised by by Plastic Free Eastbourne.

There were 26 stalls at the Eco Fair, including ethical businesses, Eastbourne Borough Council’s Environment First waste team and Blue Heart, a Government-funded project to understand and mitigate the effects of flooding and climate change in Eastbourne and south Wealden.

The theme of this ten day Festival, now in its third year, is "Take Action for our Precious Water", other events at the festival include art exhibitions, opera workshops and a pilgrimage.

