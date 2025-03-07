Edwardian house with large garden comes on the market in Worthing town centre

The four-bedroom, detached property is in Westbrooke, a peaceful retreat on a quiet, one-way street, yet close to shops and the railway station.

The agents say characterful features run throughout and it is a generous plot, with a large garden, multiple patio areas, a garage and off-road marking for multiple vehicles.

Accommodation is over three floors. There is a bay-fronted sitting room, bay-fronted living room, dual-aspect open-plan kitchen/diner, utility room, three double bedrooms and a single bedroom on the first floor, a contemporary bathroom with a four-piece suite plus a separate w/c and generous loft space with natural light.

The beautifully-maintained garden curves around the house, showcasing a fragrant blend of established apple and pear trees, vibrant shrubs and flower borders.

A charming pergola area provides a shaded retreat, while a small patio offers an intimate space to soak up the sunshine and enjoy the tranquillity of the surrounding greenery.

