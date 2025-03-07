Edwardian house with large garden comes on the market in Worthing town centre

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond

Communities Champion

Published 7th Mar 2025, 12:27 BST
A stunning Edwardian house in Worthing town centre has come on the market with Jacobs Steel and offers over £900,000 are invited.

The four-bedroom, detached property is in Westbrooke, a peaceful retreat on a quiet, one-way street, yet close to shops and the railway station.

The agents say characterful features run throughout and it is a generous plot, with a large garden, multiple patio areas, a garage and off-road marking for multiple vehicles.

Accommodation is over three floors. There is a bay-fronted sitting room, bay-fronted living room, dual-aspect open-plan kitchen/diner, utility room, three double bedrooms and a single bedroom on the first floor, a contemporary bathroom with a four-piece suite plus a separate w/c and generous loft space with natural light.

The beautifully-maintained garden curves around the house, showcasing a fragrant blend of established apple and pear trees, vibrant shrubs and flower borders.

A charming pergola area provides a shaded retreat, while a small patio offers an intimate space to soak up the sunshine and enjoy the tranquillity of the surrounding greenery.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

