Egdean Church celebrates 400 year milestone

The 400-year milestone of Egdean Church was celebrated on St Bartholomew’s Day, Wednesday August 24.

The celebration commmenced with a choral Eucharist Service at 6pm with members of St Mary’s choir. Bishop Michael Langrish conducted the service with Fr Mark which made the service very memorable.

Afterwards patrons enjoyed an evening of entertainment in the churchyard by Shenanigans, a ceilidh band and caller.

Christine Dallyn, Hon Secretary of Egdean PCC said: “Everyone brought their picnic hampers and enjoyed the warm evening celebration in such a relaxed atmosphere, most of us even managed three dances after we had eaten.

“It has been a busy year at Egdean starting the year with an appeal to raise urgent funds for the chancel ceiling which was collapsing and causing a safety issue.

“We received grants from Sussex Historic Churches Trust of £5,000, Garfield Western Foundation £3,000 and were able to reclaim the VAT through the Listed Places of Worship Grant Scheme.

"The replacement lime plaster ceiling works commence the beginning of April and took 3 months due to each of the three layers needing to dry out naturally, before redecorating.

“On Rogation Sunday in May we held a very successful Beating the Boundsfundraising walk, kindly organised by Richard and Lucy Hodgson, fifty people of all ages enjoyed walking along the route of Egdean Parish boundary, some

eight and a half miles, which started and ended at Bigenor Farmhouse.

"Fr Mark held short services at certain points along the route and everyone enjoyed a welcomed late luncheon in the garden of Bigenor which was a fitting finish.”

