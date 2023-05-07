Edit Account-Sign Out
Eight sheep dead and others 'seriously injured' following dog attack in Sussex field

Eight sheep have been killed and others have been ‘seriously injured’ following a dog attack in a Sussex field.

By Sam Pole
Published 7th May 2023, 11:43 BST
Updated 7th May 2023, 11:45 BST

Fairfield House Vets in Uckfield reported the news on Friday, May 5 after one of their vets were called to Castle Hill.

Fairfield House Vets said: “Dónal, one of our vets, was called out to Castle Hill in the Crowborough area for a dog attack on a field of sheep. Sadly eight lambs and ewes were already dead, one was so badly injured that she had to be put to sleep and numerous other lambs were shocked or suffering from bite wounds which needed stitching.

“Shockingly this was the second set of sheep the vet saw last night after a dog attack with the other happening in the Little Horsted area.

Eight sheep have been killed and others have been ‘seriously injured’ following a dog attack in a Sussex field. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)Eight sheep have been killed and others have been ‘seriously injured’ following a dog attack in a Sussex field. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Eight sheep have been killed and others have been ‘seriously injured’ following a dog attack in a Sussex field. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

“This shows the importance of keeping your dog on your property and keeping them on a lead when out walking this time of year as the ewes are all out with lambs at foot.”

