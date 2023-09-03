Elderly walker rescued after slipping and falling 30ft down a cliff in Eastbourne
On the morning of Sunday, September 3, Birling Gap Coastguard posted on social media about the incident by Sugar Loaf Cliff near Holywell.
The spokesperson said: “Alongside the fire, police and ambulance services, the teams carried out a technical rescue sending over a rescue technician to assist the casualty back to the cliff top. Once in safety, they were passed to the waiting ambulance service to assist with there injuries.”
Eastbourne Coastguard also posted about the cliff rescue by Bede's Prep School in Dukes Drive on social media.
A spokesperson added: “We then handed him over to the ambulance service on scene, checked and restowed our equipment, stood down and returned to station all safe and well. Many thanks to the fire, police and the ambulance services.