BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Elderly walker rescued after slipping and falling 30ft down a cliff in Eastbourne

An elderly walker in Eastbourne was rescued after slipping and falling 30ft down a cliff, finding himself in ‘a very difficult and dangerous position’, according to coastguard crews.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 10:57 BST
Updated 3rd Sep 2023, 13:45 BST

On the morning of Sunday, September 3, Birling Gap Coastguard posted on social media about the incident by Sugar Loaf Cliff near Holywell.

The spokesperson said: “Alongside the fire, police and ambulance services, the teams carried out a technical rescue sending over a rescue technician to assist the casualty back to the cliff top. Once in safety, they were passed to the waiting ambulance service to assist with there injuries.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Eastbourne Coastguard also posted about the cliff rescue by Bede's Prep School in Dukes Drive on social media.

Most Popular
The view over Eastbourne seafront. Picture from National WorldThe view over Eastbourne seafront. Picture from National World
The view over Eastbourne seafront. Picture from National World

A spokesperson added: “We then handed him over to the ambulance service on scene, checked and restowed our equipment, stood down and returned to station all safe and well. Many thanks to the fire, police and the ambulance services.

“In an emergency around or near the coast please do not hesitate to call 999 and ask for the coastguard.”

South East Coast Ambulance Service has been contacted for more information.

Related topics:Birling Gap CoastguardSouth East Coast Ambulance Service