Elderly walker rescued after slipping and falling 30ft down a cliff in Eastbourne

An elderly walker in Eastbourne was rescued after slipping and falling 30ft down a cliff, finding himself in ‘a very difficult and dangerous position’, according to coastguard crews.

On the morning of Sunday, September 3, Birling Gap Coastguard posted on social media about the incident by Sugar Loaf Cliff near Holywell.

The spokesperson said: “Alongside the fire, police and ambulance services, the teams carried out a technical rescue sending over a rescue technician to assist the casualty back to the cliff top. Once in safety, they were passed to the waiting ambulance service to assist with there injuries.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eastbourne Coastguard also posted about the cliff rescue by Bede's Prep School in Dukes Drive on social media.

The view over Eastbourne seafront. Picture from National World

A spokesperson added: “We then handed him over to the ambulance service on scene, checked and restowed our equipment, stood down and returned to station all safe and well. Many thanks to the fire, police and the ambulance services.

“In an emergency around or near the coast please do not hesitate to call 999 and ask for the coastguard.”